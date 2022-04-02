Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 50,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest for its users to win attractive prizes. The latest quiz contest that has been added to the Funzone section is the Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz contest. This quiz contest hosted by the online retailer is related to cricket and the question is also cricket-centric.

The Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz contest lets users win a slew of prizes including up to Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, this new quiz contest joins other Funzone quiz contests related to cricket including Amazon Cricket Edition Spin and Win quiz, Amazon T20 Cricket Edition Pictionary Quiz, and others.

Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz Answer And Prizes

If you want to participate in the Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz contest, then you can check out the question and the correct answer to the question from here. Notably, it is important to answer the question correctly in less than five seconds.

Question: Which is the largest cricket stadium in the world?

Answer: Narendra Modi Stadium

It is important to answer the question correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances. Below are the prizes depending on the option you get as a part of the Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz contest.

1 winner will get Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

25 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

100 winners will get Rs. 200 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

200 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

How To Participate In Amazon Cricket Funzone Jackpot Quiz

To participate in this Amazon Cricket Edition Funzone Jackpot contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

Notably, Amazon will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests or win prize. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

