Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For March 7, 2022: Win Rs. 5,000

Amazon hosts daily quiz contests on its mobile app for its users. It is highly popular among users as it rewards winners with alluring prizes. These daily quiz contests involve a set of five questions and participants can win prizes only on answering these questions correctly. Today, the Amazon daily quiz contest lets users win Rs. 5,000 as the prize.

The Amazon daily quiz asks questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants have to answer each question correctly within five seconds to make sure they enter the lucky draw. If participants provide an incorrect answer, then they will be disqualified.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For March 7, 2022

Today, March 7, 2022, you can participate in the Amazon daily quiz and Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and answers from here to know more.

Question 1: Which city opened the iconic 'Infinity Bridge', signifying its unlimited ambitions?

Answer: Dubai

Question 2: Merriam Webster chose what word as 'word of the year for 2021'?

Answer: Vaccine

Question 3: Which country recently conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, its highest civilian honour, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Answer: Bhutan

Question 4: These animated characters belong to which film series?

Answer: Despicable Me

Question 5: Elixir, an alien enthusiast and YouTuber went viral for using this character's iconic run to raid which military base?

Answer: Area 51

How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz

The Amazon Daily quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Daily quiz over here. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Amazon Daily Quiz. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

To participate in this contest, you should be above 18 years of age. If you are declared a winner, then you should produce any of the following documents including Voter ID, PAN Card, Indian Passport or Driving License. Also, you shouldn't be an Amazon employee or a family member or an affiliate.

