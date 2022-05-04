Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For May 4, 2022: Win Rs. 15,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is back with another quiz contest for its users. This daily quiz provides attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance cash credited to the users' accounts. Notably, today, May 4, 2022, the daily quiz will offer Rs. 15,000 prize for two fortunate users.

The Amazon quiz today can be found under the Funzone section of the mobile app. As usual, this is an app-based quiz contest and you cannot find it from the website of the e-commerce portal.

Today's Amazon quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM under the daily quiz banner. You just have to open the Amazon app and search for the Funzone section to enter the quiz. Start answering the five questions correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw wherein you can get a chance to win the prize. Notably, two winners will be selected to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance each.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For May 4, 2022

As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the daily quiz to be eligible to win the prize, here we have listed both the questions and answers for you to try your luck.

Question 1: Which of these badminton players recently won the Swiss Open women's singles title?

Answer: PV Sindhu

Question 2: By virtue of the Best Picture triumph of 'CODA' which became the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar?

Answer: Apple

Question 3: Airtel recently completed acquisition of 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from which group?

Answer: Vodafone

Question 4: This is the flag of which country?

Answer: Croatia

Question 5: This famous playwright was known as 'The Bard of ___'. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Avon

Do keep in mind that the quiz requires you to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. However, many participants might answer all questions correctly and only those who are picked up in the lucky draw will be declared winners. The two winners will receive their prize by tomorrow.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in the Amazon quiz contests that are hosted under the Funzone section of the app, users have to meet some conditions. One of the conditions is that the participants have to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

