Win Rs. 25,000 From Amazon Through December Edition Quiz News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest - Amazon December Edition Quiz with a new set of questions as we have entered into a new month today. The winner of this quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 25,000 prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. With this amount, it is possible to buy products from the e-commerce platform or use it for bill payments.

Amazon December Edition Quiz Details

As usual, the Amazon December Edition Quiz that is live today involves questions based on general knowledge related to December month. These questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. However, the winner will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly.

The Amazon December Edition Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 25,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM of December 1, 2021 to 11:59 PM of December 31, 2021, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz. There will be five winners in the Amazon December Edition Quiz contest.

The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab -> Fund Zone -> Amazon December Edition Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon December Edition Quiz Answers

Below, you will find the questions and correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon December Edition Quiz contest for today. Make sure you answer these questions correctly within five seconds for each question to increase your winning chances. As many people are on the lookout for correct answers, here we have listed the same to help participants who want to win the prize.

Question 1: What is the birthstone for December?

Answer: Turquoise

Question 2: When the National Energy Conservation Day has observed ?

Answer: December 14

Question 3: If you are born on December 22-31, what zodiac sign are you?

Answer: Capricorn

Question 4: Which number month of the year was December originally in the Roman calendar?

Answer: 10th

Question 5: When the Indian Navy Day has observed?

Answer: 4th December

These are the correct answers you need to provide in the Amazon December Edition Quiz contest. Provide these answers to increase the winning chances that will let you get a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Best Mobiles in India