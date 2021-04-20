Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz Answers: Play & Win iQOO 7 5G Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is quite popular for its quiz contests where participants can win several prizes such as smartphones, gadgets, Amazon Pay balance, and more. Now, the e-commerce site has announced Dual Chip Monster Quiz which allows you to win the upcoming iQOO 7 5G smartphone. The launch of the gaming smartphone is scheduled for April 26. Check here all details on Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz and how can you win the iQOO 7 5G smartphone.

Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz Details

The quiz is now live on the platform and will run until April 30. So, you have still time to participate in this game. The Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz focuses on the iQOO 7 smartphone. For the unaware, you have to answer the all questions correctly to enter the prize pool.

Amazon is giving away a total of three prizes under this contest that will be delivered to the winners on or before June 15, 2021. Further, Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS after confirming the winners' names and you can check winners' names by going to the winner section on May 15, 2021.

Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz: How To Play?

Like other quizzes on Amazon, the Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz is also app-only so, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

Amazon Dual Chip Monster Quiz Answers

Q1: IQOO 7 Is The First Device In The Segment With Dual Chip Technology.

Answer: TRUE

Q2: IQOO 7 The Dual Chip Monster Is Loaded With Qualcomm __ & __ Display Chip.

Answer: Snapdragon 870 & Intelligent

Q3: What Are The Benefits Of Intelligent Display Chip?

Answer: All Of The Above

Q4: Which Feature In IQOO 7 Changes The Low-Quality SDR Image To A High-Quality Image Similar To The HDR Effect.

Answer: SDR To HDR

Q5: What Is The Benefit Of Game Frame Interpolation (MEMC ) In IQOO 7

Answer: It helps in increasing the frame rate to provide an immersive gaming experience.

Best Mobiles in India