    Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz Answers: Win Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

    By
    |

    The online retailer Amazon India has added a new section under the Funzone segment of its app called 'New Games, new rewards'. This new section adds to the already expanding quiz contests that are being hosted on account of the upcoming festive season and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. One such new quiz contest is the Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz.

     
    Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz Answers: Win Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

    To rewards users during the festive season, Amazon has teamed up with many home and kitchen appliances and electronics brands. Eventually, it is hosting quiz contests related to products from these brands. One such quiz contest is the Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz contest that we will see here.

    Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz Contest

    The Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz tests what the participants know about the cord-free vacuum cleaner from Dyson. Apparently, it will ask five questions pertaining to the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner to the participants. This quiz is under the Funzone section alongside other contests such as the Amazon Fujitsu Laptop quiz, Amazon Windows 11 quiz, Amazon Vu 4K TV quiz, and Amazon Quality Verified quiz among others.

    The Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz contest is live from September 24 at 12 AM and will be up until October 20 at 11:59 PM. While many participants will take part in this contest, only five fortunate winners will be chosen based on the lucky draw. The winners will be announced on October 21, 2021 and they will get their prizes delivered to them before November 20, 2021. The winners will receive a Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner as the prize.

    Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz Answers

    Here are the questions and answers for all Amazon Dyson V8 Quiz. Take a look at the answers of the quiz contest.

    Question 1: The Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner has up to how many minutes of run time?

    Answer: 40 minutes

    Question 2: What is the length of the cord used in the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner?

    Answer: It is cord-free

    Question 3: The Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner comes with a suction power of up to 115AW, powerful enough for cleaning of what?

    Answer: Whole home

    Question 4: One of the important features that makes the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner user-friendly is ___ bin emptying. Fill in the blanks

     

    Answer: No touch

    Question 5: Which of these cleaner head options are included in the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner?

    Answer: Both of these

    That's it! You can try your luck at winning the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner via the quiz contest.

    dyson amazon
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:13 [IST]
