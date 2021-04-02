Amazon Easter Edition Spin & Win Contest: Your Chance To Win Xbox Series S And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced the Easter Edition Spin & Win contest where you will get a chance to win the Xbox Series S by participating. However, there are multiple prizes under this contest such as the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone and even Amazon Pay balance.

However, the contestants can win only one prize and winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The Easter Edition Spin & Win contest is a little bit different from other quiz contests on Amazon. As the name implies, you need to spin a wheel to participate in the game. Below are the details on how to play the Amazon Easter Edition Spin & Win contest to win the Xbox Series S.

Amazon Easter Edition Spin & Win Contest: How To Play?

We already know the Amazon quiz is not available in the web version. So, firstly, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Easter Edition Spin & Win Contest banner and click on that to enter the game. Then, click on the ''Pointer'' to spin the wheel and after that, you need to answer a question correctly.

Q. How many sides does a square have?

Ans - 4

Amazon Easter Edition Spin & Win Contest Details

The contest will run until April 7 and you can check the winners' names on the same day by going to the winner section. One winner of this contest will get the Xbox Series S and the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone. Alongside, two participants can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance and 10 winners will avail to get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Furthermore, Amazon will contact each winner by email or message. Do note that, after spinning the wheel, if you give the wrong answer, then you will be eliminated from the game.

