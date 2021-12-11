Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy M52, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon quizzes always come with several goodies which you can win by answering a few simple questions. The e-commerce site has announced a new quiz named the Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz will give you a chance to win the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy M52, and Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping at Amazon or transferred to bank accounts as well. Below are the details of the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz.

How To Find Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz?

If you don't have the Amazon mobile app, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Since Amazon quizzes are not available on the web version. Now, follow these steps to find the Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz.

Step 1: First, you need to go to the Amazon Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Alternatively, you can directly search for 'funzone games' from the Amazon search bar.

Step 2: Then you'll see the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz banner under the ''Top games this season'' section.

Step 3: Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz: How To Play?

Once you click on the banner of the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz, will see a wheel. Then you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. It is also important to note that your wrong answer can eliminate entering the prize pool. So, check here the correct answers to the Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz.

Question: What is the square root of ''4''?

Answer: 2

Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz Prize Details

The quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will be live until December 22, 2021. The Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz has a total of six slices. There is one slice that is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1 winner)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

You will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots.

Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Criteria & How To Collect Prize

Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Amazon will directly contact winners through Email or SMS and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before Feb 23, 2022. One can also check the winner's names by going to the winner section on December 23, 2021.

