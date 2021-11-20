Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz Lets You Win iPhone 12 Pro, Sony Vlog Camera, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon quiz is quite popular which allows users to win multiple gifts via its contest. The Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz is the latest contest that will give you a chance to win the iPhone 12 Pro, Sony Vlog Camera, Amazfit smartwatch, and more. The new contest will run until Dec 2. Check here all details of the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz.

Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Prize, Criteria & More

Like other spin and win contests, the Amazon Great Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

iPhone 12 Pro (1 winner)

Sony Vlog Camera (1 winner)

Amazfit Smartwatch (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (20 winners)

The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Feb 3, 2022. Once winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually through email/SMS. You can also check the winner's names by going to the winner section on December 3, 2021.

There are also some criteria for Amazon quiz such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

How To Play Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win Quiz

We already know Amazon quiz is the only available mobile app. To play the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz, follow these steps:

Step 1: First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone.

Step 3: You can see the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz banner at the top under ''Top games this season''.

Step 4: You need to click on the banner to enter the game.

Step 5: Now, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

