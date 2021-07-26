Amazon Electronics Edition Wheel Of Rewards Quiz: Win Apple MacBook Pro News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Electronics Edition Wheel Of Rewards Quiz is yet another enticing quiz contest for the users. The online retailer has hosted this quiz contest under the funzone section of the Amazon app. It is already live with five questions and each question should be answered within five seconds to be eligible to win the prize.

Now, Amazon has updated the Amazon Electronics Edition Wheel Of Rewards quiz with a spin and wheel quiz for today. As a part of this quiz, you will be able to win an Apple MacBook Pro as the prize.

Amazon Electronics Edition Wheel Of Rewards Quiz Details

The Amazon Electronics Edition Wheel Of Rewards Quiz contest is live from July 21 and will be hosted until July 30. The winners will be declared on August 30. There will be five winners who will be able to win an Apple MacBook Pro. The winners will be chosen based on a lucky draw that will be conducted among those who have provided correct answers to all questions. Given that it has been updated to be a spin and win contest, there will be only one question for which you should answer correctly.

The question and the correct answer are given below.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

To participate in this quiz, you need to download and install the Amazon app. Once it is downloaded, make sure you log in to your Amazon account or create one to participate in the quiz under the Funzone section. If you have been declared as a winner, then you will be asked to verify your details such as phone number, email address, etc. Notably, you can check for the winners under the Funzone section.

Amazon Wheel of Rewards Spin and Win Quiz

Besides this, the Amazon Wheel of Rewards Spin and Win Quiz is also live from July 16 to July 29. In this quiz, five winners will be chosen and each winner will be rewarded with Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 10,000, and Rs. Rs 30,000 as Amazon Pay balance while another user will get an exclusive coupon.

