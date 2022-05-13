Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free Sony 4K TV News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest under its FunZone section named the Entertainment Edition spin and win. The latest will run until May 26 and it is giving users a chance to win the Sony 4K TV along with the Amazon Pay balance. It is also important to note that you'll be eligible to claim one prize. Check here how to get free the Sony 4K TV.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play

First go to your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon Entertainment Edition spin and win quiz. You can find the quiz at the top of the FunZone section. After that, click on the banner to start the game. Now, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

Question 1: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win: Prizes & How To Collect

The Entertainment Edition spin and win contest has also a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". If the pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

Sony 4K TV (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (40 winners)

Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (300 winners)

Once the winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on May 27, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 31, 2022.

Additionally, you need to follow some criteria to play the Amazon quiz such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Best Mobiles in India