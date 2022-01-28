Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz: Win LG 4K TV, Up To Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is the one of the e-commerce sites in the country which continuously brings new quizzes and gives an opportunity to win several goodies by answering simple questions. Now, it has introduced Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win contest, which has gone live today and will run until Feb 10, 2022. The contest will give you a chance to win the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and up to Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance.

For the unaware, the Amazon Pay balance can be transferred to bank account and be used for shopping on the e-commerce platform. Check here how to participate in the game to win free LG 4K TV.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win: How To Participate?

To participate in the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If you have an Amazon account then login to it and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone section to find the contest.

Alternatively, you can swipe down on the home page of your Amazon mobile app and can find the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win banner. Finally, you need to click on the banner to start the game. Since it is a spin and win contest, participants will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. To make your job easy, below here we've listed the correct answer.

Question 1: What is the square root of 4?

Answer: 2

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win: Prizes & How To Collect?

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". If your pointer is stopped on "better luck next time" options. You will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (1 winner)

Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (20 winners)

Moreover, the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on Feb 11, 2022. Also, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before April 30, 2022. It is also important to note that you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win

Like other Amazon quizzes, the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win has also some criteria such as if you or your family member is Amazon employees then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

