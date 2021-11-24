Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Chance To Win Fossil Watches And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with new quiz contests for this week. The Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win contest will give you a chance to win women's and men's Fossil Watches and Amazon Pay balance.

If you are playing for the first time, you should know that Amazon Pay balance can be transferred to your bank account apart from using it on the e-commerce site. Here are all details of the Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win quiz and how to win the Fossil Watch.

Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win Quiz Explained

The new contest has gone live today (Nov 24) and will run until December 7. There are some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, the wrong answer will eliminate you to enter the prize pool.

How To Get Free Fossil Watch From Amazon

If you don't have the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

You can see the Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win banner under and click on the ''New games this week''. Now, click on the banner to start the game. First, you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. Here's the correct answer to the Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win.

Q1: The "Big Four" fashion capitals of the 21st century include New York, London, Paris, and _____?

Answer: Milan

Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect

For the unaware, the Amazon Fashion Edition Spin & Win contest has a total of six slices like other spin & win contests. One slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Fossil Women' Watch (1 winner)

Fossil Men's Smartwatch (1 winner)

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

You will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and Amazon will contact each winner individually via email or SMS. One can also check the winner's names by going to the winner section on Dec 8, 2021. Further, the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before Feb 8, 2022.

