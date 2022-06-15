Just In
Amazon Father's Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon has announced Father's Day quiz on the e-commerce site, as Father's Day is just around the corner. The contest is giving users a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance and it will be live until June 19. For the unaware, one can easily transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account, Google Pay, and Paytm.
One needs to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the contest. Check here the correct answers to the Amazon Father's Day quiz.
Amazon Father's Day Quiz Details
There are a total of five prizes that will be given under the Amazon Father's Day quiz. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before June 30, 2022. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by June 20. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.
There are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Additionally, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.
Amazon Father's Day Quiz: How To Play
Step 1: First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.
Step 3: Tap on the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon Father's Day quiz. To start the game, you'll have to click on the banner.
Amazon Father's Day Quiz Answers
Question 1: On which day would Father's Day be celebrated in 2022?
Answer: 19th June
Question 2: Which of these categories of items can you look for gifting on Amazon on Father's Day?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: Father's Day store on Amazon helps you order gifts, both from under a budget and from top brands
Answer: True
Question 4: Father's Day gifting choices are available on Amazon only during a few days leading to and after Father's Day
Answer: False
Question 5: If your father is into hobbies, especially games, which of these gifts can you choose from on Amazon?
Answer: All of these
