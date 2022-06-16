Amazon Father's Day Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free Fossil Watch & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Father's Day spin and win contest is now giving a chance to win the Fossil Men's Watch and Amazon Pay balance. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer one question correctly. Since it is a spin & win contest, so, you will be eligible to claim one prize.

The Amazon Father's Day spin and win quiz contest is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until June 29, 2022. Here's how to play the Amazon Father's Day spin & win quiz to win the Fossil Watch.

Amazon Father's Day Spin And Win Fossil Watch: How To Play?

Step 1: First, open your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app.

Step 2: Head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest.

Step 3: Now, you can find the Amazon Father's Day Spin And Win Fossil Watch under the 'New games this week section. Then click on the banner to start the game. You will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

Question: When is Father's Day 2022 celebrated?

Answer: 19th June

Amazon Father's Day Spin And Win Quiz: Prize Details

Like other spin and win contests, it has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game.

Other prizes include the Fossil Men's Watch (1 winner), Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners), Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (500 winners), Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance (400 winners), and Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance (500 winners).

How To Collect Prize?

The winners of this contest will be selected by a random draw of lots. Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will also be posted to the winner section on June 30, 2022. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 30, 2022.

Best Mobiles in India