Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win iPhone 13

Amazon Festive Edition spin and win contest is now giving a chance to win the Apple iPhone 13. Besides, one can also win Amazon Pay balance from this contest. It is a spin and win contest, so, you need to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. Check here how to play the Amazon Festive Edition spin & win quiz to win the iPhone 13.

Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play

To play, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. We already know Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Once you install the app, you need to log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.

Now, go to the Amazon app and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest. You can find the Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win iPhone 13 under the ''Play new games this holi'' section. After that, click on the banner to start the game. Now, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

Question: The story behind the Holi Festival is related to?

Answer: Holika and Prahlad

Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes

The Amazon Festive Edition spin and win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

Apple iPhone 13 (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (300 winners)

Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance (1,000 winners)

How To Collect Prize?

Once the winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on March 30, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before May 31, 2022.

