Amazon Fire Boltt Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a news quiz contest named the Fire Boltt quiz. The quiz is based on the recently launched Fire Boltt Ring smartwatch and one can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering all questions. One wrong answer can eliminate you from entering the prize pool. We are enlisting correct answers to the Amazon Fire Boltt quiz to make it easier to win the prize.

Amazon Fire Boltt Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the screen size of new Fire-Boltt Ring smartwatch?

Answer: 1.7" - I'm a Max Display

Question 2: The new Fire-Boltt Ring smartwatch has sensors which can measure ______.

Answer: All of the Above

Question 3: The Fire-Boltt Beast has a premium METAL body design with a 2.5D curved glass display?

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: Fire-Boltt Ring can be customised with Unlimited Swappable Straps & over ____ cloud based Watch faces?

Answer: 200+

Question 5: Which of the following can be done using the new Fire-Boltt Ring smartwatch?

Answer: All of the above

Amazon Fire Boltt Quiz: How To Find And Play?

At first, open the Amazon app on your smartphone. If you do not have the app then download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Now, head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can find the Amazon Fire Boltt quiz below the Amazon Daily quiz. To start the game, you can click on the banner and one can also check the terms and conditions before starting the game.

Amazon Fire Boltt Quiz: Criteria, How To Get Prize, And More

The criteria for the Amazon Fire Boltt quiz include one should be 18 years or above and not be an employee of Amazon and need valid identity proof. Besides, the Amazon Pay balance will be credited to your Amazon account which can be used for shopping on the platform or one can transfer to the bank account.

The Amazon Fire Boltt quiz will continue until July 15, and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by July 17 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email/SMS.

Best Mobiles in India