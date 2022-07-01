Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz: Answers And Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring Quiz contest from here.

As its name indicates, the Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz aims to test your knowledge about the newly launched Fire Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch. It joins similar quizzes on Funzone and follows the recently concluded Fire Boltt Rage quiz on Amazon.

Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz Details

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz is live from June 29, 2022 to July 12, 2022. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on July 21, 2022.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared the winners of this quiz.

This quiz contest has come at a time when Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. The online retailer Amazon India has listed the Fire Boltt Ring 3 that was launched in India recently.

Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: As per IDC tracker in which year did Fire-Boltt become the #1 Smartwatch Brand in India?

Answer: 2022

Question 2: The new Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has a ______ screen size, one of the largest display size in the smartwatch industry.

Answer: 1.8 inches

Question 3: The new Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has Bluetooth Calling function.

Answer: True

Question 4: The new Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has ____ sports modes.

Answer: 118

Question 5: Which of the following are the best features describing the new Fire-Boltt Ring 3?

Answer: All of the above

How To Play Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India