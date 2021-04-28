Just In
Amazon Fit India Quiz Answers: Here’s Your Chance To Win Mountain Bike
Amazon is back with another new quiz contest named Fit India Quiz which will give you a chance to win the Sea Hawk Front Suspension 21-Speed Adventure Sports Mountain Bike. For that, you need to give correct answers to five questions based on fitness.
For the unversed, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. So, if you are looking for correct answers we are here to make your job easier. Check all answers to Amazon Fit India Quiz and how to play to win the Mountain Bike.
Amazon Fit India Quiz: Timing, Criteria
Amazon Fit India Quiz has gone live today and will continue till May 11. To note that, the participants should not be an employee of Amazon and should be 18 years or above and need a valid identity proof as well. The e-commerce site is giving one prize under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots.
You can check the winners' names by going to the winner section on May 30, 2021, and Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS. The prize will be delivered to you on or before June 30, 2021.
Amazon Fit India Quiz: How To Play?
Firstly, download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store as it is not available for the web version. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can see the Amazon Fit India Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.
Amazon Fit India Quiz Answers
Q1: Which Of These Characterizes A Keto Diet?
Answer: All Of These
Q2: Which Of These Are Cardio Exercises That Can Be Done At Home?
Answer: All Of These
Q3: Having Citrus Fruits Is Good For Health Primarily Because They Are High In Which Vitamin?
Answer: Vitamin C
Q4: Which Of These Asanas Is Also Known As The Diamond Pose?
Answer: Vajrasana
Q5: Red Bell Peppers Boost Your Immune System. They Are A Rich Source Of Beta Carotene, Which The Body Converts Into What Vitamin?
Answer: Vitamin A
