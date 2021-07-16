Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz Answers: Win Fujitsu UH-X Laptop For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest called Fujitsu Laptop quiz that gives you a chance to win the Fujitsu UH-X Laptop for free. The quiz is live on the e-commerce site and will run until July 27. The Fujitsu Laptop quiz consists of a total of five questions based on the Fujitsu brand. If you are looking for the correct answers, you are at the right place. Here we are listing all answers to the Amazon Fujitsu Laptop quiz and how to participate in this contest.

Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz: How To Participate

Go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quizzes are only available on the mobile app.

Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Fujitsu Laptop quiz under the ''Prime Days Games / New Launches'' section. Now, you can click on the banner to start the game. Do note that, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz: How To Collect Prize

Under this contest, a total of three participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. As per the Amazon listing, the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before September 21, 2021. Further, Amazon will contact the winners individually through Email/SMS or you can also check winners' names on July 28 by going to the winner section page.

Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz Answers

Question 1: When was the year in which the Fujitsu brand was established?

Answer: 1935

Question 2: In which of the following locations is Fujitsu headquarters located in Japan?

Answer: Tokyo

Question 3: Fujitsu provides services to over ____ countries & regions across the world.

Answer: 180

Question 4: How many products is Fujitsu set to launch in India?

Answer: 2

Question 5: Fujitsu is launching a Convertible touchscreen product this Prime day.

Answer: TRUE

