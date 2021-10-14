Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win Fujitsu Laptop & Up To Rs. 4,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is yet again giving you a chance to win the Fujitsu laptop. However, this time it is the spin and win contest and you need to answer only one question answer to enter the prize pool. The Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until October 19. Check here all details of the Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win quiz.

Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win Quiz: How To Play?

You will find the Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win quiz on Amazon mobile app. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

You can see the Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win quiz banner at the top and click on that to start the game. Now, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.

Question: Do Fujitsu laptops contain Iris Xe Graphics card?

Answer: True

Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win Quiz: Prize, Criteria & More

Like other spin & win contests, the Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win quiz also consist of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Fujitsu Laptop (1 winner)

Rs. 500 Amazon Pay balance (1,000 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (5,000 winners)

Rs. 2,500 Amazon Pay balance (500 winners)

Rs. 4,000Amazon Pay balance (500 winners)

It is also important to note that, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before November 30. Besides, you can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on November 1, 2021.

Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win quiz criteria includes - if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

