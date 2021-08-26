Amazon Funzone August Carnival Spin & Win Quiz: Win Apple MacBook Pro, Rs. 20,000, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is one of the e-commerce platforms that give you a chance to win several goodies. The e-commerce site has now announced the Funzone August Carnival contest that includes two Spin & Win contests, one Jackpot contest, a Carnival Edition Quiz, and a Carnival Pictionary Quiz.

The contests are now live on the platform and will run until August 30. In this article, we discussed one of the Funzone Carnival Spin and Win contests that will help you to win the Apple MacBook Pro, Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance, and more.

Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win Quiz Contest Details And Prize

Like other spin & win contests, this one also consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other rewards include the Apple MacBook Pro, Rs. 20,000, Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 50 Amazon Pay balances.

It is also important to note that one will be eligible to claim only one prize where the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. Below here we're listing prizes that you can win from the Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win quiz contest.

Apple MacBook Pro (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Rs. 50 Amazon Pay Balance (200 winners)

How To Play?

Open your Amazon mobile app and then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then you can see the FunZone August Carnival banner and click on the first option that is mentioned as Spin & Win Apple MacBook Pro. Now, you need to spin a wheel and answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

How To Collect Prize?

To get your prize you need to give valid proof such as Voter ID, PAN card. Do note that, if you or your family member are Amazon employees then you are not eligible to play the game.

The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on August 31. The prize will be delivered/credited to the winners on or before October 30, 2021.

