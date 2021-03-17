Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz Contest: Offers Up To Rs. 30 Lakh Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like the online retailer Amazon India has come up with a new quiz contest to give an answer to the Flipkart Mahaplayer for March video contest. Notably, Flipkart wants users to watch all existing video contests in March, Amazon will ask a series of contests for the Funzone audiences during the carnival. While the details are scarce, it appears to be similar to last month's Valentine's Carnival.

During the Amazon Funzone March Carnival quiz contest, you can expect at least one new quiz posted each day on the Funzone section. Given that there will be prize rewards, you can see a lot more than a single quiz being posted during the carnival period. You just have to participate in the contest and win attractive prizes. Check out all the details you need to know about the Amazon Funzone March Carnival quiz contest from here.

Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz Details

Previously, Amazon India hinted that it will host multiple quizzes on Funzone so that customers can win greater rewards than ever before. This new March Carnival quiz contest will go live from March 19 to March 23. As of now, there is a placeholder banner hinting about the contest in the Funzone section of the app. If you answer all the questions asked during the five-day contest period, then you will be able to win prizes worth up to Rs. 30 lakh.

We expect that there will be a number of spin and win contests and quizzes related to the Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz contest. There will be Funzone Jackpot quiz and Pictionary Quiz also for the users. Interestingly, Amazon will offer winners up to Rs. 30 lakh of prizes. We believe that different quizzes and contests hosted during that March Carnival will have different prizes.

How To Play Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz

Follow the below-mentioned steps to play the Amazon Funzone March Carnival quiz contest.

Firstly, download and install the Amazon India app on your Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and sign in to your account or create an account.

Search for Funzone and hit the first result.

There will be a dedicated banner for Amazon Funzone March Carnival quiz.

From March 19, you can click this banner and start playing the contest as long as it is live.

Do keep in mind that similar to the daily quiz contests, Amazon March Carnival Quiz will also let participants who answer correctly go through a lucky draw to be able to win the prize. The lucky draw will happen throughout the contest period to select winners. Amazon will inform the winners via email or SMS. The winners have to share their mobile number and get it verified to claim the prize. So, make sure you provide your mobile number before you participate.

If you show interest in participating in the Amazon quiz contests, then it means that you have given consent to Amazon to use your image or interest for promotional activities. Also, the online retailer has the right to cancel the contest at its interest.

Best Mobiles in India