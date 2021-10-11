Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win Quiz: Win iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy Tab & Much More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win quiz is the latest contest on the e-commerce site that will give you a chance to win the latest iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy Tab, and Amazon Pay balance. The contest is now live on the platform and will end on October 31. Under this contest, one needs to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. Check out here all details about Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win quiz.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win Quiz: How To Play?

To play the Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Now, you can see the Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win banner at the top and click on that to start the game. Now, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.

1. You will get which of the following benefits during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Ans: All of the above.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win Quiz: Prize, Criteria & More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin & Win quiz consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

iPhone 13 Pro (1 winner)

Samsung Galaxy Tab (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)

Do note that, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on November 1, 2021.

There are also some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

