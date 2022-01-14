Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win Quiz: Win MacBook Pro, iPad & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

On the occasion of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the e-commerce site has announced several new quiz contests. Among them, one contest will give you a chance to win the MacBook Pro, Apple iPad, and Amazon Pay balance. One can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account as well. Here's how to get the free MacBook Pro and the Apple iPad from Amazon quiz.

How To Play?

First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, scroll down and you can see the Great Republic Day Sale special quizzes section. Under this, you can find the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win MacBook Pro banner.

Now, click on the banner to start the game and you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. Your wrong answer can eliminate entering the prize pool.

Question: Using which bank's credit card can customers avail 10% instant discount while shopping during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

Ans: SBI Credit Card

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win: Prizes & Timing

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin and Win MacBook Pro & More contest will run until January 20 and it has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Apple MacBook Pro (1 winner)

Apple iPad Pro (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (50 winners)

Rs. 30 Amazon Pay balance (1,000 winners)

It is also important to note that, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 15, 2022. The winner's names will be posted to the winner section on January 21, 2022.

There are some criteria for Amazon quiz contests such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

