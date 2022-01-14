Just In
- 59 min ago PUBG Vs Free Fire Takes Legal Route: Krafton Files Lawsuit Against Apple, Google, And Garena
- 3 hrs ago Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend Quiz Answers: Win Free 5G Smartphone
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi 11T Pro Storage Variants, Speaker Hinted Ahead Of India Launch
- 3 hrs ago Coin Master Free Spins: All Working Links To Get Free Spins On Coin Master
Don't Miss
- Sports ISL 2021-22, 10 things to know about FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC tie
- News Goa polls 2022: BJP to contest 38 out of 40 seats, Candidates list after Jan 16
- Movies Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's First Lohri Together Is All About Love And Happiness, See Pics
- Automobiles Toyota Hilux Debuts On Official Website: Launch On Jan 20
- Finance Omicron Could Push Air Traffic Recovery Into Fiscal 2024: CRISIL
- Lifestyle Astrazeneca Vaccine As Third Dose Effective Against Omicron: Study
- Education IBPS CRP Clerk XI Prelims Result 2021 Declared, Download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result On ibps.in
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win Quiz: Win MacBook Pro, iPad & More
On the occasion of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the e-commerce site has announced several new quiz contests. Among them, one contest will give you a chance to win the MacBook Pro, Apple iPad, and Amazon Pay balance. One can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account as well. Here's how to get the free MacBook Pro and the Apple iPad from Amazon quiz.
How To Play?
First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, scroll down and you can see the Great Republic Day Sale special quizzes section. Under this, you can find the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win MacBook Pro banner.
Now, click on the banner to start the game and you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. Your wrong answer can eliminate entering the prize pool.
Question: Using which bank's credit card can customers avail 10% instant discount while shopping during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
Ans: SBI Credit Card
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win: Prizes & Timing
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin and Win MacBook Pro & More contest will run until January 20 and it has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -
- Apple MacBook Pro (1 winner)
- Apple iPad Pro (1 winner)
- Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)
- Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (50 winners)
- Rs. 30 Amazon Pay balance (1,000 winners)
It is also important to note that, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 15, 2022. The winner's names will be posted to the winner section on January 21, 2022.
There are some criteria for Amazon quiz contests such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999