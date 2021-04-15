Just In
Amazon Guess The Cricketer Quiz Answers: Win Free Fitbit Smartwatch
Amazon is back with another new quiz contest named the Guess The Cricketer Quiz. Under this contest, you will get a chance to win the Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness smartwatch for free. Like other quizzes, you need to answer five questions correctly. We already know one wrong answer can eliminate from you from the game. So, we are here to help you with the correct answers.
Amazon Guess The Cricketer Quiz: How To Play?
To participate in this contest, you need to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store as the Amazon quiz contests are not available in the web version. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, scroll down and can see the Amazon Guess The Cricketer Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.
Do note that, there is a total of 1 prize under this contest and the winner will get his/her prize on or before June 30, 2021. You can check the winner's name by going to the winner section on April 27, 2021. Alongside, Amazon will contact you through email or SMS.
Moreover, you must know some criteria before playing this game. Participants should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof. Besides, you should not be an employee of Amazon.
Amazon Guess The Cricketer Quiz Answers
Question 1: Guess who played the most IPL matches as Captain?
Ans: MS Dhoni
Question 2: Guess who holds the record for having bagged the most number of wickets in IPL?
Ans: Lasith Malinga
Question 3: Guess who is referred to as the 'Run Machine'. Hint: He is the only Indian to score a hundred on his World Cup debut.
Ans: Virat Kohli
Question 4: Guess who holds the record for most sixes scored in IPL ever?
Ans: Chris Gayle
Question 5: Guess who hit the biggest six in IPL in terms of the length of the ball travelled?
Ans: Robin Uthappa
