Amazon Helix Metalfit Quiz Answers: Win Helix Timex Metalfit SpO2 Smartwatch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Helix Metalfit quiz is the new contest in the Amazon FunZone section which will give you a chance to win the Helix Timex Metalfit SpO2 smartwatch for free. There is a video that will help you to answer all five questions correctly. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you to enter the prize pool. So, to make your job easier, we are listing all the correct answers below here.

Amazon Helix Metalfit Quiz: How To Play?

Open the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quiz contests are only available on the mobile app.

After that, you have to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Helix Metalfit quiz banner under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner and watch the video before starting the game.

Amazon Helix Metalfit Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

The Amazon Helix Metalfit quiz is now live on the platform and will run until October 3. A total of 10 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by October 6. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Further, the prize will be delivered to the winners' accounts on or before Nov 5, 2021. The criteria for the Amazon Helix Metalfit quiz include the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Helix Metalfit Quiz Answers

Question 1: The watch shown in the video is ___ in colour?

Answer: Black

Question 2: Helix Metalfit has a SPO2 monitor feature. True or False?

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: How many days of battery life does Helix Metal Fit have (normal usage)?

Answer: 10 Days

Question 4: Does this smartwatch have the heart rate monitor?

Answer: TRUE

Question 5: How many sports modes are there in the smartwatch?

Answer: 10

Best Mobiles in India