Amazon HP Chromebook Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users. One of the games that are available for users is the Amazon HP Chromebook quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win a prize of Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance that can be used to pay bills and buy products on Amazon India.

Amazon HP Chromebook Quiz Answers

Notably, the Amazon HP Chromebook Quiz is live from 12 AM on April 12, 2022 to 11:59 PM on April 28, 2022. The winners will be announced on May 9, 2022 and their prizes will be credited to their Amazon Pay accounts later. The name of the winner will be revealed under the Funzone winners section of the app once the contest ends. Check out the questions and the correct answers to the quiz contest from here.

Question 1: Which features make HP Chromebook the best laptop for interactive learning?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: HP Chromebook Gives You Access To -

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which Safety Features Are Available On HP Chromebook?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Chromebook Delivers Best-In-Class Battery Life Up To _

Answer: 13 hours

Question 5: You Can Use Microsoft Office On HP Chromebook

Answer: TRUE

As usual, there will be a lucky draw for those participants who answer the questions correctly. Given that many users will answer all questions correctly, the winner will be selected via a lucky draw. Notably, you need to make your way to the same to be eligible to get a chance to win the prize. For this, you should keep in mind to answer the question asked a part of the contest in less than five seconds. There will be 10 winners who will be selected via the lucky draw to get Rs. 10,000 as the Amazon Pay Balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

We already know Amazon quiz is the only available mobile app. To play the quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. You can see the Amazon Samsung Laptops quiz banner at the top. Just click on it to participate in the quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India