Amazon Huidi HD TV Quiz Answers: Win Huidi HD Ready LED TV For Free

Amazon Huidi HD TV Quiz is the new contest in the Amazon FunZone section which sits with the Sony Google TV Quiz, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz, and others. This quiz contest will give you a chance to win the Huidi 31-inches HD Ready LED TV HD6FN 2021 model. Like other quiz contests, you need to answer five questions correctly, based on the Huidi HD TV.

Also, you get four options for each question; however, you need to choose the right answer to enter the prize pool. So, if you are searching for correct answers, let's dig into the details.

How To Find Amazon Huidi HD TV Quiz?

The Amazon Huidi HD TV quiz is available on the mobile app. So, firstly go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Huidi HD TV quiz banner under the ''Games on smartphones, TVs & more'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Huidi HD TV Quiz Timing, Prize, Criteria & More

The Amazon Huidi HD TV quiz will run until October 10. There are a total of 10 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Nov 30, 2021.

One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by October 31. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Criteria for the Amazon Huidi HD TV quiz includes the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Huidi HD TV Quiz Answers

Question 1: Huidi TV can also be used as a computer monitor.

Answer: TRUE

Question 2: When is Huidi TV launching on Amazon?

Answer: Diwali Sale

Question 3: What kind of TV features does Huidi brand offer?

Answer: All of these

Question 4: Huidi TV uses Android Operating System.

Answer: TRUE

Question 5: Who is the manufacturer of Huidi TV's processor?

Answer: Mali450, Mali-G31 MP2

