Amazon Independence Day Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Apple Watch 7

The 75th Independence Day in India is around the corner and the online retailer Amazon India is already celebrating the occasion with a slew of quiz contests. Now, it has hosted a quiz contest - the Amazon Independence Day Edition Spin and Win quiz to celebrate the special day in the country's journey to freedom.

Similar to the other quiz contests hosted by the online retailer, the Amazon Independence Day Edition Spin and Win quiz has made its way to the Funzone section of the app. As it is a spin and win style quiz, there will be only one question and you need to answer it correctly after spinning the wheel.

The Amazon Independence Day Edition Spin and Win quiz contest that celebrates 75 years of Independence from British rule went live on August 10 and it will be hosted until August 23. The winners' names will be announced at the end of the contest and the prize will be delivered to the winners by the end of October 24.

Here is the question and answer to the Amazon Independence Day Edition spin and win quiz contest.

Question: On Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolor flag at ____? Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Red Fort

Check out the prizes you can win from here Amazon on account of Independence Day from here.

1 winner can get an Apple Watch Series 7 based on lucky draw.

2 winners can get Rs.10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners can get Rs.100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

400 winners can get Rs.50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

As it is a spin and win contest, there will be a spinning wheel comprising six segments. While five segments show a prize that participants can win, the other segment is marked "better luck next time." If the pointer lands on this segment, then you will not be able to win any prize and you will not be able to participate in the contest any further. If the pointer lands in the other segments, then you will be taken to answer the question and you need to provide the correct answer to enter the lucky draw and win the prize.

