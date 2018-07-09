Amazon India introduces virtual reality experience for Prime Day

Amazon India today said that it offers a one-of-a-kind virtual reality (VR) experience to customers in India's top metros to experience hundreds of new products launching exclusively on Prime Day.

Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India, said: "With this virtual reality experience, we are helping customers discover and experience great products that are yet to launch."

Sahi said: "Customers can check the fit & fall of the latest Marks & Spencer dress on a 360 degree hologram, pick up an Amrapali necklace and inspect the intricate details up close, open a Bosch microwave placed in a kitchen countertop to visualize how it would look in their home, play with an Iron Man figurine from Hasbro in virtual reality and more. All this, while having fun in the Prime Day world."

Aimed at bringing the touch-and-try charm to online shopping, Amazon Prime Day Experience Zones will allow customers to experience before buying a product.

They can view products in life-size, inspect products up close, enjoy 360-degree views and evaluate products in the environment that they are likely to use it in.

Apart from product launches, customers will get a virtual theatre experience and enjoy trailers of the 7 Prime Video titles premiering for Prime Day, including the latest Bollywood blockbuster Raazi and the all-new Amazon Prime Original series Comics than, in a virtual theatre experience.

Prime Day is an exclusive 36-hour celebration from 12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17 where Prime members enjoy over 200 exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers.

Meanwhile, Amazon has partnered with top brands such as OnePlus, Nestlé NesPlus, Marks & Spencer, Bosch, HP, Acer, GAP, Asics and more to launch over 200 new products on Prime Day, available first to Prime members in India.

According to the company, customers can visit Amazon Prime Day Experience Zones in top malls in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata until July 17th.

These Experience Zones are located in the atriums of malls and are open to all visitors, free of charge, however, Prime members will get priority access to this unique experience.