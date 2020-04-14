Amazon India Likely To Shut Prime Now App In India, Could Be Merged With Main App News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon, the e-commerce giant seems to have made a move during the ongoing global pandemic outbreak. As per the same, the company has decided to shut down its Prime Now service, which is a dedicated grocery delivery app. Well, this app was launched four years back and provides support in limited cities and select pin codes.

Besides general delivery, the Prime Now service also shops orders to users in just two hours from the time of placing the order. What's interesting about the recent move is that the company is not going to discontinue Prime Now completely and it will be available within the Amazon India app.

Amazon India Shuts Prime Now!

As per a report by Gadgets360, Amazon India is in plans to shut down Prime Now and make it as one of the features of the main Amazon app. Going by the report, Amazon users have downloaded the Prime Now app for over 10 million times via the Play Store while the number of downloads on the Apple App Store remains unknown.

Notably, all the features of the Prime Now app will be added to the existing section called Amazon Fresh. Well, Amazon Fresh is a dedicated section within the primary Amazon app that will house the Prime Now. This service was launched in the country in August last year with support for limited pin codes in Bengaluru. And, it was later expanded to six cities in the country as Amazon Fresh.

Amazon's Prime Now app shares this information with a banner within the app. And, Amazon Fresh will provide more delivery slots as well. It has been noted that the company did not confirm the move officially. But the report claims that the merging of the Prime Now features with the main app might be delayed.

Amazon India App Updated!

In the meantime, Amazon India app has also been updated and it has been revealed that it is discontinuing the global app support in the country. Furthermore, the e-commerce platform is said to push Indian users to use the India version of the app for features such as money transfers, UPI, etc.

