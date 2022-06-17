Amazon Intel Evo Days Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest named the Intel Evo Days quiz, which is giving you a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. One can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account as well. You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the contest. Check here the correct answers to the Amazon Intel Evo Days quiz.

Amazon Intel Evo Days Quiz: Where To Find?

To find the latest quiz, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then Log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Now, tap on the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon Intel Evo Days quiz. To start the game, you'll have to click on the banner.

Amazon Intel Evo Days Quiz: Prize & How To Collect?

There are a total of 10 prizes that will be given under the Amazon Intel Evo Days quiz. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 10, 2022. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and Amazon will contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Besides, the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by July 1.

There are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Additionally, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Intel Evo Days Quiz Answers

Question 1: What are Intel® EvoTM laptops?

Answer: Premium laptops co-engineered by Intel with top laptop manufacturers

Question 2: How do you verify an Intel® EvoTM laptop?

Answer: Look for the Intel® EvoTM badge

Question 3: What feature(s) is/are included in Intel® EvoTM laptops?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: With the instant wake feature on Intel® EvoTM laptops are ready for use in

Answer: True

Question 5: Why is Intel® EvoTM laptop the ideal choice for uninterrupted video calls due to ___________.

Answer: ~3X faster Wi-Fi with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+)

Best Mobiles in India