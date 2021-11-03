Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win MacBook Air, Amazon Pay Balance & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz named the International Students Day Spin & Win which will give you a chance to win the Apple MacBook Air and up to Rs. 40,000 Amazon Pay balance. Since it is a spin & win contest, this means you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. Here're all details of the Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win quiz.

Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win Quiz Details, Prize & Criteria

The Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win quiz has gone live today (Nov 3) and will be live until November 15. The contest consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Apple MacBook Air (1 winner)

Rs. 40,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Additionally, the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before January 31, 2022. One can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on November 16, 2021.

The criteria of this contest include if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win Quiz: How To Play

If you don't have Amazon mobile app, you need to install it on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Then you can find the Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win quiz banner under the ''Biggest prizes this season'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game. After that, you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. Your wrong answer can eliminate entering the prize pool.

Question: When do we celebrate International Students' Day?

Answer: 17 November

