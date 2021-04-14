Amazon iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz Answers: Win iQOO 7 Legend 5G Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is all set to bring its gaming smartphones on April 26 in India. Ahead of the launch, Amazon is giving you a chance to win the iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphone for free. You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the lucky draw section. The questions focus on the smartphones' features and you get few options under each question. Below here we are detailing how to play the iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz on Amazon.

Amazon iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz: How To Play?

As the quiz is app-only so, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

Criteria And Prize

The contest is already live on the platform and will run until April 30. Under this contest, a total of three participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the inner on or before June 15, 2021. After confirming the winners' names, Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS.

Even, you can check winners name by going to the winner section on May 15, 2021. Do note that, one wrong answer will eliminate you to enter the prize pool. So, to make your job easy we are listing the all correct answers of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz.

Amazon iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz Answers

Question 1: iQOO 7 Legend with highest Antutu Score is powered by which processor?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Question 2: iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, is a premium partner of BMW M Motorsport?

Answer: True

Question 3: IQOO 7 Legend can charge from 0 to 100% in ______

Answer: 22 mins

Question 4: Which of the below features are enabled in iQOO 7 Legend to provide the ultimate gaming experience?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: iQOO 7 Legend Camera is loaded with which of the below features?

Answer: All of the above

