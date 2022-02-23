Just In
Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Quiz Answers; Chance To Win iQOO 9 5G Smartphone
iQOO has today announced the iQOO 9 series smartphones including three models. The smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Now, the e-commerce site has introduced iQOO 9 series 5G quiz which will give you a chance to win the standard iQOO 9 5G model.
To enter the prize pool, you need to answers five simple questions related to the iQOO 9 series. To make your job easy, we are listing all the correct answers to the iQOO 9 series 5G quiz.
Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Quiz: How To Find
To find the Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store as the Amazon quiz is not available on the web version. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.
Then, go to the home page and you can find the Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Quiz at the top of the page. Alternatively, one can head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration and then scroll down to find the quiz. Now, click on the banner to start the game.
Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Quiz: Timing, Prize & Criteria
Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G quiz is now live and will run until March 12. There are a total of 2 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before March 25, 2022. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by March 19. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.
Additionally, the Amazon quiz includes some criteria such as the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID) and employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate in the contest.
Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Quiz Answers
Question 1: iQOO 9 Series is India's Most Advanced Flagship
Answer: True
Question 2: iQOO 9 Pro is powered by which processor?
Answer: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Question 3: 50 MP GN5 Gimbal Camera in iQOO 9 Pro benefits in ___
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: iQOO 9 charges 50% in ___ mins
Answer: 6 mins
Question 5: Intelligent Display Chip benefits in____
Answer: All of the above
