Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For May 11, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 75,000

Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz is the latest addition to the app's Funzone section. The quiz contest joins the daily quiz and the spin and win quiz. As usual, it gets refreshed every Wednesday and opens up new opportunities for people to win new prizes and rewards. The Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz contest joins the contests in the Funzone section as well.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For May 11, 2022

The Amazon Funzone section is loaded with a slew of quiz contests and one of the latest additions - the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz rewards users with up to Rs. 75,000 cash prize that will be credited in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. This amount can be used to purchase products via Amazon or make bill payments and recharge their phone or DTH.

As it is a jackpot quiz, it lets users get 24 hours to participate in the contest and win attractive rewards. Notably, the quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM today. There will be five different prizes as mentioned above. The winners will be chosen based on a lucky draw after answering a single question correctly.

They need to tap the lever under the banner of the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz contest and a different number of winners will be chosen for each contest. Users can answer a quiz to become eligible for the prize as indicated by the pointer. While many users may answer the question correctly, only a few limited winners will be chosen based on the lucky draw. As usual, this lucky draw will be a random one and there is no criteria for the selection.

Here's the question and the correct answer for the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz contest.

Question: How many sides does a pentagon have?

Answer: 5

Below are the various prizes that users can win.

1 winner can get Rs. 75,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

2 winners can get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

10 winners can get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

20 winners can get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance

300 winners can get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance

As usual, the other terms and conditions of participating in the Amazon quiz remain the same.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Jackpot Quiz contest for today (May 11, 2022), users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

