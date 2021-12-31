Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus 9R 5G And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest on the occasion of the new year named January Edition Spin & Win. The contest will give you a chance to win the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone and Amazon Pay balance.

To enter the prize pool, you need to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and then answer one question correctly. It is important to note that your wrong answer can eliminate from the game. Here are all details of the Amazon January Edition Spin & Win quiz.

Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz Prize & Criteria

Like other Amazon contests, the new contest also includes some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

And the Amazon January Edition Spin & Win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

OnePlus 9R 5G (1 winner)

Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

However, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The quiz will run till Jan 31 and winners' names will be announced on Feb 1, 2022. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 1, 2022.

How To Find Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz?

If you don't have Amazon mobile app, install the app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page >Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can see the Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz banner under the ''Welcome 2022 with new games'' section. Click on the banner to start the game.

Question 1: What is the square root of ''4''?

Answer: 2

Best Mobiles in India