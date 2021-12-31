Just In
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Nearing: What To Expect?
- 28 min ago Realme 9 Pro Allegedly Spotted On Several Certification Websites; Indian Variant Also Tipped
- 1 hr ago Happy New Year 2022: How To Download, Send Stickers On WhatsApp
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A51 Rolls Out January 2022 Security Patch With Recent Update
Don't Miss
- Sports BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly recovers from Covid; discharged from hospital
- Finance 6 EV Manufacturers Stock To keep In Watchlist In 2022
- Movies Shrenu Parikh To Aasif Sheikh; &TV Stars Share Memorable Moments From 2021 And Resolutions For 2022
- News Serum Institute applies for fill approval Covishield
- Lifestyle Omicron Will Soon Replace Delta As Dominant Global Variant: Experts
- Automobiles Volvo Cars To Get Costlier: Price Hike Up-To Rs 3 Lakh From Jan 1
- Education UPSC Combined Medical Services 2021 Result Declared At upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC CMS Result Here
- Travel Best Getaways From Kolkata For A Memorable New Year's Eve
Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus 9R 5G And More
Amazon has announced a new quiz contest on the occasion of the new year named January Edition Spin & Win. The contest will give you a chance to win the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone and Amazon Pay balance.
To enter the prize pool, you need to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and then answer one question correctly. It is important to note that your wrong answer can eliminate from the game. Here are all details of the Amazon January Edition Spin & Win quiz.
Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz Prize & Criteria
Like other Amazon contests, the new contest also includes some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).
And the Amazon January Edition Spin & Win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -
- OnePlus 9R 5G (1 winner)
- Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)
- Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)
However, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The quiz will run till Jan 31 and winners' names will be announced on Feb 1, 2022. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 1, 2022.
How To Find Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz?
If you don't have Amazon mobile app, install the app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page >Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can see the Amazon January Edition Spin & Win Quiz banner under the ''Welcome 2022 with new games'' section. Click on the banner to start the game.
Question 1: What is the square root of ''4''?
Answer: 2
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130