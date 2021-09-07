Amazon Karigar Mela Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Gifts Worth Rs. 8,399 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon quiz contest offers to win gadgets and Amazon Pay balance. However, this time Amazon has something interesting for you. The e-commerce site has announced the Karigar Mela quiz where participants can win Handloom Saree by Tribes India worth Rs. 8,399. To know more about the Amazon Karigar Mela quiz, dive into details.

Amazon Karigar Mela Quiz Details

Amazon Karigar Mela will be live until September 21. There are a total of 8 prizes that will be given under this contest. Like other Amazon contests, the Karigar Mela quiz also consists of five questions. There are few options under each question; however, one wrong answer can eliminate you to enter the prize pool.

The prize will be delivered to the winners' on or before October 31, 2021. One can check the winners' names by going to the winner section by September 30. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

There are some criteria as well such as one should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Karigar Mela Quiz: How To Play

Step 1: Open your Amazon mobile app (if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store) and log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Step 2: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Step 3: Finally, you can see the Amazon Karigar Mela Quiz banner under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Karigar Mela Quiz Answers

Question 1: The Karigar Mela is hosted in partnership with?

Answer: Tribes India

Question 2: Which of the following is a handloom weave?

Answer: Chanderi

Question 3: What is the Karigar Mela?

Answer: Virtual handicrafts fair

Question 4: Which Indian state did the famous & exquisite Maheshwari texture originate?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Question 5: Which of the below is a traditional painting artform?

Answer: Pattachitra

