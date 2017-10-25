Amazon Kindle app gets updated with new looks and features

Amazon has launched an all-new Kindle app with many design changes. The app seems to have been redesigned to make it easy for the users to access the popular features of Kindle.

The new Kindle app has been revamped with a new look and feel and is inspired by books. The details that are seen include larger book covers, a new app icon, new fonts, and new dark and light background themes that users can choose from. There is a bottom bar navigation in the revamped app that shows the icon of the book you are reading automatically to make it easier to get back to reading.

The bottom bar also features a 'one-tap access' to Kindle's most popular features that will let you switch between the pages of your book, your personal bookstore, and your library, the company claims. The search bar will be available throughout the app and is claimed to make it easier to search for books.

The revamped Amazon Kindle app has a greater integration of Amazon's Goodreads service and provides easier access to the Goodreads profiles of your friends and recommendation lists. Also, the Kindle account section has been overhauled to get the Goodread details.

Amazon has not left the notification center of the Kindle app unmodified. This section gets support for the Goodreads posts including friends' notes and highlights. Amazon has also unveiled a new community tab offering discovery and discussion features those are powered by Goodreads. This feature is only available on iOS for now and will be rolled out to Android in the coming weeks or months.

The OTA update of the Kindle app will be rolled out to both the iOS and Android devices for free starting from this week to all the users.