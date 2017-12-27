Amazon. in launches mobile prepaid recharge facility

Amazon.in has launched mobile prepaid recharge facility that will allow customers of all telecom networks to recharge their prepaid mobile phones using the Amazon app or website.

As an introductory offer, Amazon.in is offering great benefits to customers using Amazon Pay Balance to recharge their mobile phones for a limited period. All customers will get a flat 50 percent cash back up to Rs 100 till December 31, 2017.

Shariq Plasticwala, Director - Payments, said "With its superior experience, Amazon Pay has become very popular among customers who use it not just to shop on Amazon.in but across several categories including food and travel. The launch of mobile recharges has opened up another avenue for customers to utilize their Amazon Pay balance."

"We look forward to adding newer categories and innovating on behalf of customers as we continue to simplify the payments experience in India," he said.

Amazon Pay is a way to pay digitally and has helped customers reduce dependence on cash and transact effortlessly. With faster check outs and ease of use, Amazon Pay seeks to improve the shopping experience for customers across the country.

It consists of curated payment experiences (Pay on Delivery, Fast Lane cards) across existing payment methods (Debit cards, Credit Cards, Net Banking) and owned issued payment instruments (Amazon Pay balance) that offer unmatched payment convenience.

Amazon.in launched cash load at doorstep facility earlier this year. Customers can now use the cash loaded into Amazon Pay Balance, to recharge their mobile phones, in addition to shopping on Amazon.in.