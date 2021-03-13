Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz Answers: Here’s How To Play To Win Lava Z6 Phone, Rs. 3,000, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is well-known for its daily quiz contest. Apart from this, the e-commerce site hosts multiple quiz contests where it provides new smartphones, TV, and many more gadget products as rewards. Here we are talking about the Amazon Lava Z6 quiz. However, it is quite different from other contests.

To play the game, you need to spin and answer one question correctly based on the Lava Z6 phone. In the other Amazon contest, only one person is awarded, but under the Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz contest, many of us can get a chance to win the prize.

Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz Rewards

The winners will be selected by lucky draw and you can check the winners' names on March 26, 2021. One lucky draw winner will get the Lava Z6 smartphone. Other prizes will include Rs. 3,000 as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of the Lava Z6 and the Lava BeU smartphones for two winners, Rs. 2,000 for five winners, Rs. 1,500 for ten winners, Rs. 1,000 for 19 winners and Rs. 500 for 300 winners from the lucky draw section.

Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz: How To Play?

The Amazon Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz will continue till March 26, 2021. So, you have still time to grab your chance and the prize will be delivered to the winners on or before May 31, 2021. As we already know that all quiz contests of Amazon are app-only. So, the process of the Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz is similar to the other Amazon quiz contests. Follow these steps to play Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz:

Step 1: First, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz banner and click on that.

Step 4: Then click on the 'Pointer' to spin the wheel and then answer one question to enter the prize pool.

Amazon Lava Z6 Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of these is a feature of the Lava Z6? (You can see four options under the question)

Answer: All of the Above

