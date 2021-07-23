Just In
Amazon Lenovo Tablets Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Lenovo Tab P11 For Free
Amazon has announced a new quiz contest named the Lenovo Tablets quiz which will give you a chance to win the Lenovo Tab P11 (11-inch) tablet for free. Like other quiz contests, you need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. If you are looking for the answers, you are at the correct place. Here we are enlisting all answers to the Amazon Lenovo Tablets quiz to make your job easy.
Amazon Lenovo Tablets Quiz: Prize, Timing, And More
The Amazon Lenovo Tablets Quiz is now live on the platform and will run until August 5. A total of eight participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The names of the winners will be declared on August 7, 2021, and Amazon will post the winners' names on the winner section page and they will also contact winners individually via SMS/ Email. Lastly, the prize will be delivered to winners on or before September 30.
There are some criteria that you must know before playing this game. One of them, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate. Also, the participant should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).
Amazon Lenovo Tablets Quiz: How To Play
Similarly, the Amazon Lenovo Tablets quiz is only available on the Amazon mobile app. So, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Lenovo Tablets quiz under the ''Prime Days Games / New Launches'' section. Now, you can click on the banner to start the game.
Amazon Lenovo Tablets Quiz Answers
Question 1: Which of the following category has an upcoming launch named P11?
Answer: Tablet
Question 2: Smart Stereos in the new Lenovo Tab P11 can always be used in user-facing landscape and portrait modes.
Answer: TRUE
Question 3: The new Lenovo Tab P11 has ________ with TUV certification.
Answer: Eye Care Mode
Question 4: The new Lenovo Tab P11 can play videos for up to ______ on a single charge of 100%.
Answer: 12 hours
Question 5: Which of the following features describe the premium tablets from Lenovo?
Answer: All of the above
