Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz Answers: Get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG Gram Laptop Quiz is the latest contest of the Amazon Funzone which will give you a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, one can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account as well. If you are looking for LG Gram Laptop Quiz answers, this article will be helpful for you. Here we are listing all answers to the Amazon LG Gram Laptop quiz and how to play to enter the prize pool.

Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz: How To Play?

The process is the same as the other Amazon quiz contests. You will have to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Finally, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

The Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz will run until September 13, 2021. The questions are based on the LG Gram Laptop and you need to answer the five questions correctly to enter the prize pool.A total of 10 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The winners' names will be announced on September 15 and the prize will be credited to the winners' account on or before September 25, 2021.

There are some criteria as well such as one should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz Answers

Question 1: LG Gram laptop is ideal for which of the following?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The weight of LG Gram laptop is 999g.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: What does 16:10 Display in the new LG Gram offer?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What makes the new LG Gram extremely durable and sturdy?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: What does the Thunderbolt 4 port in LG help with?

Answer: All of the above

Best Mobiles in India