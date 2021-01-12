Amazon LG Monitors Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon LG Monitors quiz is live on the platform and will run till January 27. The process of the LG Monitors quiz contest is similar to the Amazon daily quiz contest. For the unaware, Amazon hosts multiple quiz contests on its platform which is giving a chance to the customers to win various prizes such as gadgets, Amazon Pay balance, and more.

The LG Monitors Quiz also consists of five questions and there are options for each question. Here we are enlisting the Amazon LG Monitors quiz answers.

Amazon LG Monitors Quiz Answers

1. LG UltraGear Monitor is used for which of the following purposes?

Answer: Gaming

2. The LG 27GL850 is an innovative Gaming monitor with a response time of ___________.

Answer: 1 ms

3. UltraGear Monitor 27GN950 is World's First 4K Nano IPS with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Answer: TRUE

4. The LG Ultragear 27GN950 monitor has a flexible ergonomic design for multitasking.

Answer: TRUE

5. Which of the following features describe the LG Ultragear 27GN950 monitor?

Answer: All of the above

Amazon LG Monitors Quiz: How To Play?

At first, you need to install the Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the game is not available in the web version. Do note that, you can lose your chance to win the prize for one wrong answer. There are a total of 10 prizes for the Amazon LG Monitors Quiz contest and winners will get their prize on or before January 31, 2021.

Amazon will contact the winners individually via email or SMS and you can also see the winner's name on January 28 by going to the winner section. Now, to participate in the game you need to head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can see the banner of the Amazon LG Monitors Quiz.

