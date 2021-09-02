Just In
Amazon Literacy Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
The online retailer Amazon India is celebrating International Literacy Day, which is slated for September 8 by hosting a quiz contest on its app. The latest quiz contest to be hosted is the Amazon Literacy Day Quiz. With the addition of this quiz contest, Amazon is expanding the number of quizzes offered under the Funzone section and the kinds of prizes it will offer.
The Amazon Literacy Day Quiz joins other quiz contests such as Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz, Amazon Mi Notebook Quiz, Amazon MiniTV Quiz, Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz, Amazon National Wildlife Day Quiz, and others. As usual, the winners will be selected by a random lucky draw and you need to follow a few conditions to enter the lucky draw.
As per the Amazon app, the Amazon Literacy Day Quiz contest is already live and will go on until September 6, 2021. If you are chosen as the winner in the lucky draw, then you will be able to win a prize of Rs. 1,000 that will be credited to your Amazon Pay Balance account. Notably, there will be only one winner in the Amazon Literacy Day quiz.
Amazon Literacy Day Quiz Answers
As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Literacy Day Quiz to get a chance to win the prize, here we have listed all the questions and answers to help you. Check out these answers before you participate in this quiz as you need to answer each question in less than 5 seconds to be able to enter the lucky draw.
Question 1: In 2005, in collaboration with the government of China, UNESCO started a literary prize named after which philosopher?
Answer: Confucius
Question 2: In 1990, the critical role of literacy was highlighted at the World Conference on Education for All, held in which country?
Answer: Thailand
Question 3: Literacy is closely related to which of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations?
Answer: Goal 4: Quality Education
Question 4: What is the government of India's flagship programme for achievement of Universalization of Elementary Education in a time bound manner?
Answer: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
Question 5: International Literacy Day celebrations have taken place around the world since which year?
Answer: 1967
How To Play Amazon Literacy Day Quiz?
The Amazon Literacy Day Quiz contest is similar to the other Funzone quizzes. To participate in this quiz and try your luck at winning Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, you just have to download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Notably, you cannot participate in it from the Amazon website.
Once you download the app, make sure you log in with an existing account or create a new Amazon account. Now, you need to search for Funzone in the Amazon app or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Over here, you will get the Amazon Literacy Day Quiz banner and you just have to click on it to participate in the contest. As mentioned above, doing so, you will get a chance to win a prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.
