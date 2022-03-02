ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon March Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Get Free OnePlus 9R 5G Phone And More

    By
    |

    Amazon is giving consumers a chance to win the OnePlus 9R smartphone for free via its quiz. It is a "spin and win" contest that is now live under the Amazon March edition games. Apart from the smartphone, you can also win the Amazon Pay balance from this contest.

     
    Amazon March Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Get Free OnePlus 9R 5G Phone

    You'll have to answer one question to enter the prize pool. Before that, you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel. Here is how to play Amazon March Edition Spin & Win quiz to win the OnePlus 9R 5G.

    Amazon March Edition Spin & Win OnePlus 9R 5G: How To Play

    Firstly, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.

    Now, go to the Amazon app and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon March Edition Spin & Win OnePlus 9R 5G. Now, you need to click on the banner to start the game. Then spin the wheel and answer one question correctly.

    Question: What is the square root of "4"?

    Answer: 2

    Amazon March Edition Spin & Win OnePlus 9R 5G: How To Collect Prize

    This contest has also a total of six slices like other Amazon "spin and win" games. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

    • OnePlus 9R 5G (1 winner)
    • Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
    • Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (3 winners)
    • Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (6 winners)
    • Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)
     

    Once the winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on April 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before May 31, 2022.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon apps news oneplus
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X