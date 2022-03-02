Just In
Amazon March Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Get Free OnePlus 9R 5G Phone And More
Amazon is giving consumers a chance to win the OnePlus 9R smartphone for free via its quiz. It is a "spin and win" contest that is now live under the Amazon March edition games. Apart from the smartphone, you can also win the Amazon Pay balance from this contest.
You'll have to answer one question to enter the prize pool. Before that, you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel. Here is how to play Amazon March Edition Spin & Win quiz to win the OnePlus 9R 5G.
Amazon March Edition Spin & Win OnePlus 9R 5G: How To Play
Firstly, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.
Now, go to the Amazon app and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon March Edition Spin & Win OnePlus 9R 5G. Now, you need to click on the banner to start the game. Then spin the wheel and answer one question correctly.
Question: What is the square root of "4"?
Answer: 2
Amazon March Edition Spin & Win OnePlus 9R 5G: How To Collect Prize
This contest has also a total of six slices like other Amazon "spin and win" games. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:
- OnePlus 9R 5G (1 winner)
- Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (3 winners)
- Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (6 winners)
- Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)
Once the winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on April 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before May 31, 2022.
