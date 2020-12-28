Just In
Amazon Mi 10T Series Quiz Answers: Here's Your Chance To Win Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G
Amazon is the platform where you can get a chance to grab multiple products by playing its quiz contest. Among them, Amazon daily quiz is quite popular by which one can win gadgets products and Amazon Pay balance as well. Now, the platform is hosting Mi 10T Series Quiz and you can win the latest Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G smartphone by answering five questions correctly.
The Mi 10T 5G is available in the country starting at Rs. 35,999. So, you can get the handset free of cost at Amazon. Check out how to participate in Mi 10T Series Quiz to win the smartphone.
Amazon Mi 10T Series Quiz: How To Participate?
The Amazon Mi 10T Series quiz has already gone live on the platform and it will run till January 14. The winner will be selected via a lucky draw similar to the Amazon daily quiz contest. The questions are based on Mi 10T Series and one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. To play the Amazon Mi 10T Series follow this step:
Step 1: If you don't have the Amazon app, you can download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Step 2: Then you need to sign in to your Amazon account or you can log into your account.
Step 3: Firstly, you need to go to the menu tab and click on 'Programs and Features' and then tap on 'FunZone'.
Step 4: Then you need to scroll down to enter the game and click on the 'Start' button.
Mi 10T Series Quiz Answers
Question 1: Which of these are the features of the Mi 10T series?
Answer - All of these
Question 2: What are the camera features of Mi 10T Pro?
Answer - All of these
Question 3: What is the refresh rate of the Mi 10T Series?
Answer - 144Hz
Question 4: Which processor is used in Mi 10T series?
Answer - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Question 5: Does Mi 10T is 5G ready phone?
Answer - Yes
