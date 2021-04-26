Amazon Mi 11 Series Quiz Answers: Win Mi 11X By Answering Simple Questions News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently announced the Mi 11 series of smartphones in the country. Now, Amazon is giving you a chance to win the Mi 11X smartphone by its quiz contest. You can get the 6GB + 128GB model of the Mi 11X by participating in the contest. The questions are based on Mi 11 Series smartphones and participants need to answer five questions to enter the prize pool.

For the unaware, one wrong answer can deprive you of reaching the target. Here we are listing the all answers to the Mi 11 Series Quiz to make your job easier.

Amazon Mi 11 Series Quiz Details

You can find the Amazon Mi 11 Series Quiz under the ''Just Launched, Best Selling Smartphone & More'' section. However, the quiz is not available in the web version. So, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Amazon account or create a new account.

Step 2: Head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Step 3: Now, you can see the Amazon Mi 11 Series Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

Moreover, the quiz will run until May 8 and there are a total of three prizes under this contest that will be delivered to the winners on or before June 30, 2021. Besides, Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS after confirming the winners' names and you can check winners' names by going to the winner section on May 10, 2021.

Amazon Mi 11 Series Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which phone has the highest DXO camera rating?

Answer: Mi 11 Ultra

Question 2: Who was the first employee of Xiaomi India?

Answer: Manu Kumar Jain

Question 3: Which processor does Mi 11 Ultra have?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Question 4: Can you do underwater photography with Mi 11 Ultra?

Answer: Yes

Question 5: Which phone is called the Superphone?

Answer: Mi 11 Ultra

