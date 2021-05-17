Amazon MiniTV Streaming Service Arrives In India; How Is It Different From Netflix? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OTT platforms have seen rising popularity amongst Indian consumers in recent times. We aren't just limited to Netflix and Amazon Prime videos. Several other players have joined this race in the last few years in India. In the recent move, Amazon has introduced a new service for users in the country. Called miniTV, the new streaming application by Amazon brings free content for the audience. How different is it from Prime Videos, Netflix and others and how can you use it? Let's find out:

What Is Amazon MiniTV APP? How To Use It?

The Amazon miniTV app is a new video streaming service that has been announced by the e-commerce giant. The service is announced specifically for the Indian market as of now. As for the content, this streaming service will allow you to watch web shows and other videos based on beauty, fashion, food, and technology, etc.

The miniTV app is offering content from some popular creators such as The Viral Fever (TVF) and Pocket Aces. Going by creators based on genres, you can find noted comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani , Amit Bahdana, Harsh Benwal, and Elvish Yadav amongst others.

For fashion and beauty enthusiasts, Amazon miniTV offers content from creators such ass Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra, and others. Trakin Tech will be catering to the technology users. The company might add some more exclusive content going forward, but the details remains unknown at the moment.

So how can you use it? Using the Amazon miniTV service app isn't much of a task. Also, you don't need to download an additional app to access this service. Just open the Amazon shopping app on your Android smartphones and access the free videos via miniTV app.

It is worth mentioning that this service is currently available for Android OS only. Amazon is expected to bring this service to the iOS and desktop platforms in the coming months. The exact launch timeline is not known at the moment.

How Is MiniTV Different From Prime Videos, Netflix, And Other OTT Platforms?

The Amazon miniTV is an in-house streaming service that you can access from the Amazon Shopping app. It is a free service, unlike Amazon Prime Videos or Netflix where you need to pay for subscription plans to watch content.

Also, this service isn't ad-free like the remaining OTT platforms where your watching sessions remains uninterrupted with the premium subscriptions.

